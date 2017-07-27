

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $24.06 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $20.6 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $260.57 million. This was up from $236.21 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $24.06 Mln. vs. $20.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $260.57 Mln vs. $236.21 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 Full year revenue guidance: $1065 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX