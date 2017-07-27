

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $21.06 million, or $0.69 per share. This was higher than $19.15 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $107.56 million. This was up from $97.57 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $21.06 Mln. vs. $19.15 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.5% -Revenue (Q2): $107.56 Mln vs. $97.57 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $108 - $114 Mln



