Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2017) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of its property located in Windsor, Ontario for gross proceeds of $5.5 million. The property, which was acquired by CHC in June 2014, represents 117 out of the 832 beds in CHC's current student housing portfolio. CHC expects net proceeds (after assumption of mortgage debt by the purchaser) of approximately $1.8 million from the sale transaction, which will be used to satisfy certain payables and for working capital while the ongoing strategic review process by the Company's Special Committee continues. The transaction is expected to be completed in August 2017 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company also announces that Louis Forbes has resigned as a director of CHC to focus on other commitments. "We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to benefit from Mr. Forbes' participation on CHC's board and wish him well in his other endeavours" stated Gordon Pridham, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

