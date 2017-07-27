

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $22.79 million, or $0.08 per share. This was higher than $20.62 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $70.27 million. This was up from $67.39 million last year.



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $22.79 Mln. vs. $20.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $70.27 Mln vs. $67.39 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



