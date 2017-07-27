

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $53.45 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $52.71 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $272.80 million. This was down from $286.74 million last year.



Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $53.45 Mln. vs. $52.71 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $272.80 Mln vs. $286.74 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.9%



