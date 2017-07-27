

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $58.53 million, or $1.12 per share. This was lower than $61.31 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $448.56 million. This was up from $423.88 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $58.53 Mln. vs. $61.31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.5% -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $448.56 Mln vs. $423.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



