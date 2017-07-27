Regulatory News:

New AREVA Holding (Paris:AREVA) announces the release of its half-year consolidated financial statements ended June 30, 2017. The financial statements have been approved by the Board of Director of New AREVA Holding, meeting today.

The document is available on the internet website of New AREVA (NewCo) at: http://www.new.areva.com.

MORE ABOUT NEW AREVA

New AREVA transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products, technologies and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, with activities encompassing mining, uranium chemistry, enrichment, used fuel recycling, logistics, dismantling and engineering.

New AREVA and its 20,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and their unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Tour AREVA 1 Place Jean Millier 92400 COURBEVOIE France Tel : +33 (0)1 34 96 00 00 Fax : +33 (0)1 34 96 00 01

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006643/en/

Contacts:

AREVA

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@areva.com

or

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 34 96 62 41

investors@areva.com