

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (b) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $245.1 million, or $1.07 per share. This was up from $236.8 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $2.82 billion. This was up from $2.76 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $245.1 Mln. vs. $236.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.5% -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX