Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2022 - Growing Number of ICU Patients

The global CRRT market is projected to reach USD 1.53 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.09 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Growing number of ICU patients, increasing incidence of sepsis, rising incidence of acute kidney injuries, technological advancements, and clinical advantages of CRRT over intermittent blood purification techniques are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

This CRRT market is segmented based on product, and modality. On the basis of product, the CRRT market is segmented into CRRT systems, disposables, and dialysates & replacement fluids, in which dialysates and replacement fluids is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This is attributed to the large volume of these products required during CRRT procedures.

Based on modality, the CRRT market is segmented into slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF), continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD), and continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF). The CVVH segment is estimated to command the larger share of the global CRRT market due to the wide adoption of this modality among healthcare providers owing to its wide range of advantages (such as removal of solutes in large quantities, easy fluid balance maintenance, and superior outcomes) over other CRRT modalities.

The report covers the CRRT market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the large acute kidney injury patient population, high utilization of CRRT in Australia and Japan, and improving healthcare infrastructure across Asian countries.

However, high procedural cost of CRRT and stringent regulatory guidelines for CRRT in North America are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.



