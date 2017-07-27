

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apace Packaging LLC announced the voluntarily recall of one lot of Cyclobenzaprine HCL and Amantadine HCL (Lot 16710) citing potential mislabeling. Unintentional dosing with Cyclobenzaprine HCl may potentially lead to the development of life-threatening serotonin syndrome.



Apace noted that a small number of cartons containing Cyclobenzaprine HCl Tablets 5 mg UD Blister Cards may potentially be mislabeled as Amantadine HCl Capsules, USP 100 mg. The unit dose blisters inside the carton are correctly labeled as Cyclobenzaprine HCl Tablet, USP 5 mg. The affected lot has an expiration date of 07/2018.



Cyclobenzaprine HCl 5mg 50ct Unit Dose (NDC# 50268-190-15) is used for the relief of muscle spasms and Amantadine HCl 100mg 50ct Unit Dose (NDC# 50268-069-15) is used for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions and the treatment of various viral-based conditions.



The subject products were fully distributed to R&S Northeast and then further distributed nationwide.



