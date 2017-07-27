EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX: LIQ) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2017 financial results after markets close on August 9, 2017. Management will conduct a conference call on August 10, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results.

To access Liquor Stores second quarter conference call, please dial (416) 340-2216 or (800) 273-9672. The playback will be made available approximately one hour after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 6325879

About Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. is a publicly traded corporation that indirectly operates 251 retail liquor stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, Kentucky, New Jersey and Connecticut. Liquor Stores' retail brands include: Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond in Alberta (177 stores); Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn in British Columbia (34 stores); Brown Jug in Alaska (22 stores); Liquor Barn "The Ultimate Party Source" and Liquor Barn Express in Kentucky (15 stores); Joe Canal's Discount Liquor Outlet in New Jersey (2 stores), and Wine and Beyond in Connecticut (one store). The Corporation's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "LIQ" and "LIQ.DB.B", respectively.

