Technavio's latest report on the global hypervisor marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global hypervisor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% through 2021. Hypervisor virtualizes computer hardware, and it runs on multiple operating systems. It is also called as virtual machine manager (VMM), considering its ability to virtualize hardware and manage many virtual machines. It is operated on one host computer, and it lets users run multiple operating systems. These operating systems are known as guest operating systems. Virtualization software solutions can ensure that the hardware is used efficiently to get more computing work done (all at a time).

The top three emerging trends driving the global hypervisor market according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts are:

Consolidation of data centers

Growing popularity of white-box servers

Growth of IoT

"Developments in technology have prompted many enterprises worldwide to build data centers to ensure business continuity. Large enterprises are involved in the designing and construction of mega data center facilities spanning across thousands of square feet to support business demands," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on displays.

"White-box servers were introduced to improve the flexibility, reduce the power consumption by the servers in data centers, and increase the scalability in operations. As mentioned above, many global Internet-based organizations, CSPs, and managed service providers are designing their own server products that are manufactured by various ODMs. These white-box servers are less expensive than the branded servers," adds Sunil.

The growth of the white-box server market has led to a decline in the revenue for branded vendors by around 1% every year. In order to overcome this, branded vendors are also involved in offering server products, targeting a particular workload (the public cloud).

Developments in technology have prompted many enterprises worldwide to build data centers to ensure business continuity. Large enterprises are involved in the designing and construction of mega data center facilities spanning across thousands of square feet to support business demands. The global network traffic is growing at a CAGR of around 20%, aided by IoT.

The growth of IoT is presenting challenges related to information security, computing capacity, and data analysis, which increases the requirements of data centers to store and process data. It is estimated that there will be approximately 30 billion connected devices in the world by 2020. These devices include sensor systems to transmit and store data for analytics. Also, micro-mobile data centers will be efficient in receiving and transmitting data to IoT sensors in real time.

