

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced the company now expects its 2017 core EPS in the range of $4.13 to $4.33, up from prior guidance range of $4.04 to $4.24.



'We increased our full-year earnings guidance based on strong results for the first half of the year, primarily related to tax benefits,' said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO.



The company reported second quarter 2017 net income of $278 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $280 million, or $0.86 per share, in the second quarter of 2016. There was no impact from non-core items in the second quarter 2017 and second quarter 2016 results.



