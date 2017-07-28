sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,73 Euro		+0,058
+0,60 %
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,43
9,526
27.07.
9,494
9,595
27.07.
28.07.2017 | 00:09
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

First Quantum Minerals Declares an Interim Dividend of CDN$0.005 Per Share

TORONTO, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of CDN$0.005 per share in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2017.

The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2017 to shareholders of record on August 28, 2017. The ex-dividend date is August 24, 2017.

The Company has established a Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan") for its Canadian resident shareholders ("Eligible Shareholders").

The Plan enables Eligible Shareholders to reinvest the cash dividends paid on all or a portion of their Common Shares into additional Common Shares, which will be issued at 97% of the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan) and provides the opportunity to make optional cash purchases of additional Common Shares on a semi-annual basis, on dividend payment dates.

To participate in the Plan, registered Eligible Shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrolment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") (in its capacity as "Plan Agent" under the Plan), as directed under the Plan, by no later than 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the fifth business day immediately preceding a dividend record date in order for the cash dividend to which such record date relates to be reinvested under the Plan.

Additional information on the Plan is available on http://www.investorcentre.com/first-quantum

The dividends paid are considered eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

visit our website at http://www.first-quantum.com; North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: (647)-346-3934, Fax: (604)-688-3818, Toll Free: 1-(888)-688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-140-327-3484, Fax: +44-140-327-3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com


© 2017 PR Newswire