

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to be in a range of $2.36 to $2.39, from the original guidance of $2.32 to $2.36.



Adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2017, was $205.9 million, or $0.61 per share, versus $189.5 million, or $0.55 per share, for the comparable 2016 period. Total revenue increased 7.5 percent over the prior year, the company's highest level of growth in over 8 years.



Republic announced its Board of Directors approved a 2.5-cent increase in the quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share for shareholders of record on Oct. 2, 2017, will be paid on Oct. 16, 2017.



