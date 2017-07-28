

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are June figures for unemployment, household spending, inflation and retail sales.



The jobless rate is expected to fall to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent in May, while household spending is tipped to add 0.5 percent on year after easing 0.1 percent a month earlier.



Overall nationwide inflation and core CPI are both expected to hold steady at 0.4 percent. Retail sales are tipped to add 0.4 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year following the 1.5 percent monthly decline and the 2.1 percent yearly gain in May.



Australia will provide Q2 numbers for producer prices; in the three months prior, prices were up 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year.



South Korea will see June figures for industrial production and retail sales. Retail sales were down 0.9 percent on month in May and up 1.6 percent on year.



Industrial production is expected to add 1.9 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year in May.



Singapore will release June data for producer prices; in May, producer prices were down 1.9 percent on month and up 0.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX