Technavio analysts forecast the global produced water treatment marketto grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the predicted period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006454/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global produced water treatment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global produced water treatmentmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global produced water treatment market is highly dependent on global crude oil and natural gas production, which, in turn, is dependent on the global consumption of petroleum products and crude oil prices. Global liquid fuel consumption has been on the rise; however, global crude oil supply has been exceeding its demand in the past five years at an average of 1 mbpd of surplus production during 2012-2016.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global produced water treatment market:

Increased produced water volumes in mature oil fields

Growing pressure on water resources

New exploration policies

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increased produced water volumes in mature oil fields

Global crude oil and natural gas production have been on the rise, which has led to increased quantities of produced water. As an oilfield moves toward maturity, oil production starts declining while the volume of produced water increases. Therefore, the WOR in mature fields increases rapidly. The salinity of this produced water is extremely high, and has a high content of hydrocarbons, which are considered a hazardous waste; therefore, this produced water requires to undergo proper treatment or be disposed of.

Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead water and waste management research analyst at Technavio, says, "In 2016, the US was the largest producer and consumer of oil in the world. Most of the oilfields in the US have been producing oil for a long time now and are nearing maturity. Mature fields produce larger quantities of produced water. Moreover, shale gas production activities, which led to the increased production of oil and gas in the US, require vast amounts of water for hydraulic fracturing."

Growing pressure on water resources

The growth in population, urbanization, and industrialization have increased the demand for water and water resources worldwide. The share of freshwater resources is only a minor fraction of the total water present on earth. Two-thirds of the total freshwater present on earth is inaccessible as it is found in ice caps and glaciers.

"The growing demand for water, as well as the scarcity of fresh water sources, are compelling industries to focus more on the development of wastewater treatment methods, improved water management, and the use of alternative water sources. The water generated from the oil and gas industry can be treated by various methods such as reverse osmosis, filtration, distillation, and desalination, after which, it can be reused for various industrial purposes," adds Thanikachalam.

New exploration policies

In a move to attract companies to explore their oil and gas fields, countries such as Brazil, India, and Israel have made significant changes to their oil and gas exploration policies. To encourage investments in the oil and gas industry, the federal government of Brazil announced a change in its policies.

Top vendors:

CETCO Energy Services

Schlumberger

Siemens

Veolia

Weatherford

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial UV Water Purifier Market 2017-2021

Rainwater Harvesting Market in India 2017-2021

Global Mobile Water Treatment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006454/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com