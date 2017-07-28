

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $278.45 million, or $3.72 per share. This was up from $258.87 million, or $3.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.45 billion. This was up from $2.31 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $278.45 Mln. vs. $258.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -EPS (Q2): $3.72 vs. $3.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -Analysts Estimate: $3.60 -Revenue (Q2): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.70 to $3.79



