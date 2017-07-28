

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vasco Data Security International (VDSI) released a profit for second quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $2.54 million, or $0.06 per share. This was down from $6.06 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 15.8% to $45.69 million. This was down from $54.29 million last year.



Vasco Data Security International earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $180 - $190 Mln



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $180 - $190 Mln



