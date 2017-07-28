Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal pulp marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006480/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pulp market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The revenue of the global pulp market is mostly influenced by prices of pulp. The key players offer a diversified product portfolio. This renders the average prices of pulp products, realized by a vendor in any given year, to variation. This further leads to export of pulp to different geographic regions, thereby yielding different sale revenues for a given amount of pulp.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global vendors are focusing on improving their geographical presence by entering M&As with the local companies of the emerging markets. The competition is extremely high in the global pulp market because of the presence of a number of vendors. The consumption of paper-based products in developed countries, where the per capita consumption levels are high, is expected to decrease during the forecast period.

"Vendors compete based on four components, which are customer service, price, branding, and quality. They focus on long-term contracts with end-users because of little differentiation between the available pulp products in the market and on continuous enhancement of production efficiencies," says Sharan Jagannath, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five pulp market vendors

APP

APP is one of the largest pulp, paper, and packing companies operating in Indonesia and China with an annual capacity of more than 19 million tons per annum. The company serves more than six continents and 120 countries. It is expanding its operations worldwide through M&As of several pulp and paper mills.

ARAUCO

ARAUCO is a forestry-based company that offers engineered wood and pulp. The company operates through five business segments that include forestry, pulp, panels, sawn timber, and energy. It offers products such as pruned and regular saw logs, radiata pine and eucalyptus pulp logs, bleached and unbleached kraft pulp, plywood panels, furniture and construction lumber, and wood panels.

Fibria

Fibria is a leading global producer of bleached eucalyptus pulp. The company operates through three business segments that include forest, pulp, and wood. Through the forest segment, Fibria maintains forests and eucalyptus plantations, while the pulp-based and wood-based products are offered under the corresponding business segments.

Suzano Pulp and Paper

Suzano Pulp and Paper is a producer of pulp and paper. The company produces hardwood eucalyptus pulp, electricity, and paper through six industrial units in Brazil that includes one in Bahia, one in Maranhao; and four in Sao Paulo. The company operates mainly through two segments that include pulp and paper.

UPM

UPM is a producer of pulp and operates through six business segments: UPM Paper Asia, UPM Paper Ena, UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, and UPM Plywood. UPM produces pulp under its biorefining segment. UPM is mainly segmented into three different businesses that are UPM Biorefining, UPM energy, and UPM Raflatac. It has its operations in more than 120 countries with an employee base of 19,300 and has 54 production plants in 12 countries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bungee Jumping Equipment Market 2017-2021

Private-label Food and Beverages Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Grass Trimmer Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006480/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com