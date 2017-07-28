Global MNS Market Size to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2022 - Growing Concerns for Public Safety & Security

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mass Notification Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The research forecasts the global Mass Notification Systems (MNS) market size to grow from USD 4.86 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.87 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. Growing concerns for public safety and security, and the increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity are the major factors that are driving the growth of the Mass Notification Systems market.

The MNS market is broadly classified by vertical into commercial; education; energy and utilities; healthcare and life sciences; defense; automotive, transportation, and logistics; government; and others. The education vertical is expected to dominate the Mass Notification Systems market with the largest market share during the forecast period. The commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, as places including shopping malls, restaurants, theaters, office complexes, and service stations are more prone to disasters and emergencies, and there is an increased awareness among commercial installation vendors and community centers. Among the MNS components, the software and services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based mass notification services and the increasing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are considered to be the instrumental factors helping the software and services segment gain pace in the market.

The Mass Notification Systems market is segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to have the largest share in the overall MNS market in 2017. Increased awareness about MNS after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and an increase in the occurrence of campus shootouts are the factors driving the growth of the MNS market in the North American region. APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the APAC region is fortified by factors such as the acceptance of the mass notification technology by end-users, due to dynamic environmental conditions.

Inadequate rules and regulations across industry verticals and the lack of awareness about MNS are the biggest restraints hampering the Mass Notification Systems market growth. However, the need for end-to-end crisis communication and the increasing deployment of cloud-based mass notification solutions are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the MNS market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8l5p2z/mass_notification

