Votiro Introduces New Version of Secure Data Sanitization Platform, Allowing Global Customers to Better Defend Themselves Against High-Profile Attacks

Led by support for defense against AutoCAD malware, the new release drives forward Votiro's vision of delivering products best suited to the needs of its customers in specific geographic markets across range of industries

Votiro, global provider of Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction solutions for protecting organizations against ongoing cyber threats, announced today the release of a key product update, enabling the platform to support several new file formats. This new product release will enable Votiro's customers to better defend themselves against high-profile attacks such as WannaCry and NotPetya, making this update critical.

With data breaches at an all time high--roughly 5,426,526 data records are lost or stolen on a daily basis-- companies struggle to find the best way to protect and secure their data. Votiro's patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology actively disarms malicious content from files reconstructing a clean, safe to edit version of the original file, protecting organizations against undisclosed and zero-day threats. The cleansed files preserve the integrity and functionality of the original files and email messages, after which attachments can safely continue to the organization. By eliminating undisclosed, zero-day exploits and removing active code from documents to avoid potential infections, Votiro's technology protects millions of users from becoming victims of targeted attacks.

The new product supports popular Korean word processing program, Hancom Hangul, exploited earlier this year, and also includes the the ability to disarm AutoCAD threats, the standard planning format used by government organizations as well as construction and manufacturing industries.

"We are very pleased to announce these key product updates," said Itay Glick, CEO of Votiro. "Having a solution that that can provide the most comprehensive coverage for our customers is essential, especially as we continue to expand into new regions, such as APAC, where we've identified a strong demand for our technology."

Votiro provides organizations with essential protection against undisclosed and zero-day exploits utilized in cyber-attacks. The company's Secure Email Gateway provides a robust process and patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology for cleansing files from potential cyber-threats. Founded in 2010, Votiro is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with sales offices in the United States, Singapore, and Australia.

