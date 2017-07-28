Muncih (ots) - The Munich based tech-start-up SONO MOTORS presented an innovative and cost-efficient electric vehicle with solar integration, suitable for everyday use.



With a range of 250km, price of 16,000 euros (battery excluded) and integrated mobility applications, the vehicle is especially appealing to families and city commuters.



The battery will be available for a monthly rent or one-time purchase. At current prices, the battery will cost less than 4,000 euros.



In summer 2016, Sono Motors initiated a campaign on Indiegogo and experienced an overwhelming support.



For the development and production of the vehicle, Sono cooperates with well-known contract manufacturers and system suppliers across Europe.



SONO MOTORS requires 5,000 reservations to start serial production on time, during Q2 of 2019. 1,500 reservations were acquired before the presentation of the SION.



One of the highlights of the SION is the self-charging function called viSono. Integrated solar cells generate electricity that is fed directly into the battery. This way up to an additional 30km per day will be made available.



Another unique feature is the biSono. This allows the operator to extract electricity from the battery and make it available to other users. Thus, the Sion becomes a mobile power station.



Sono Motors is supported by notable investors, who share the vision of the founders.



After the release event on July 27th, Sono Motors will start a test drive tour through Europe.



Kick-off will take place on August 18th in Munich and continues through at least 12 cities and 7 countries; people can test and experience the Sion during the tour.



