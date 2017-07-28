

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Nationwide core CPI, which excludes food prices, also gained 0.4 percent on year - again unchanged and as expected.



On a monthly basis, overall CPI and core CPI were both unchanged.



Overall inflation for the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - added 0.1 percent on year in July. That matched forecasts following the flat reading in June.



Core CPI for Tokyo added an annual 0.2 percent. That exceeded forecasts for a flat reading, which would have been unchanged.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo CPI was flat, while core CPI added 0.1 percent.



