

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 1.5 percent decline in May.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 2.1 percent - unchanged from the previous month but missing forecasts for 2.4 percent.



Large retailer sales added 0.2 percent, beating forecasts for a fall of 0.1 percent following the 0.6 percent drop a month earlier.



