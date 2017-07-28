

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $581 million, or $1.53 per share. This was up from $525 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.01 billion. This was up from $2.84 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $581 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q2): $3.01 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.55 Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 - $6.55



