

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has inched higher in back-to-back sessions, although it has picked up just 6 points or 0.2 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,250-point plateau although the wheels may come off on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies - although earnings news and crude oil figure to limit the downside. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets are expected to split the difference.



The SCI finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the property stocks and the oil companies.



For the day, the index added 2.11 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,249.78 after trading between 3,220.64 and 3,251.93. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 22.84 points or 1.24 percent to end at 1,865.96.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.53 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.25 percent, Bank of China lost 0.77 percent, Vanke skidded 1.79 percent, Gemdale added 0.25 percent, PetroChina fell 0.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.16 percent and China Life eased 0.14 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cloudy as stocks turned mixed on Thursday after an initial move to the upside - although the Dow did hit a fresh record closing high.



The Dow rose 85.54 points or 0.4 percent to 21,796.55, but the NASDAQ fell 40.56 points or 0.6 percent to 6,382.19 and the S&P eased 2.41 points or 0.1 percent to 2,475.42.



The early strength reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from big-name companies, including Verizon (VZ) and Facebook (FB) - but then profit taking set in.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted an increase in durable goods orders in June, while the Labor Department said that initial jobless claims rose more than expected in the week ended July 22.



Crude oil futures continued to march near $50 a barrel Thursday, powered by hopes that OPEC can re-balance the global oil market. September WTI oil gained 29 cents or 0.6 percent to $49.04/bbl, the highest since May 30.



