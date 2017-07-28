ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX: FTS)(NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:

1. $0.3063 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "F" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 21, 2017; 2. $0.2427 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "G" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 21, 2017; 3. $0.15625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "H" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 21, 2017; 4. $0.123625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "I" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 21, 2017; 5. $0.2969 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "J" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 21, 2017; 6. $0.2500 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "K" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 21, 2017; 7. $0.25625 per share on the First Preference Shares, Series "M" of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2017 to the Shareholders of Record at the close of business on August 21, 2017; and 8. $0.40 per share on the issued and outstanding fully paid Common Shares of the Corporation, payable on September 1, 2017 to the Common Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2017.

The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately C$48 billion as of March 31, 2017.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS.

