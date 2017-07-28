

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) is trimming the workforce at its headquarters again, part of the retailer's campaign to reduce expenses, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.



A few dozen employees are affected and were having discussions with human-resources officials. Those affected can apply for jobs elsewhere in the company, the report said.



Wal-Mart has been looking to slim down its operations as it boosts wages for employees and ramps up e-commerce spending to compete with Amazon.com Inc. Hundreds of positions were eliminated earlier this year.



