

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Halliburton Company (HAL) with violating the books and records and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) while selecting and making payments to a local company in Angola in the course of winning lucrative oilfield services contracts.



Halliburton, which profited by approximately $14 million from the deals, has agreed to pay more than $29.2 million to settle the SEC's case. The company also agreed to obtain an independent compliance consultant to oversee its anti-corruption policies and procedures in Africa. Halliburton's former vice president Jeannot Lorenz has agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty for causing the company's violations, circumventing internal accounting controls, and falsifying books and records.



According to the SEC's order, officials at Angola's state oil company Sonangol advised Halliburton management in 2008 that it was required to partner with more local Angolan-owned businesses to satisfy local content regulations for foreign firms operating in Angola. Halliburton tasked Lorenz to spearhead these efforts.



When a new round of oil company projects came up for bid, Lorenz began a lengthy effort to retain a local Angolan company owned by a former Halliburton employee who was a friend and neighbor of the Sonangol official who would ultimately approve the award of the contracts. It took three attempts but Halliburton ultimately outsourced more than $13 million worth of business to the local Angolan company.



