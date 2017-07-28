

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Jeffrey Immelt, the outgoing chief executive officer at General Electric Co. (GE), is on a narrowing list of candidates to take over as head of Uber Technologies Inc., Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with the matter.



Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is another person who had been under consideration for the CEO job, the report said this week.



Meanwhile, Whitman Twitted Thursday that she won't be Uber's CEO. 'We have a lot of work still to do at HPE'.



Uber is searching for seasoned executives to fill the leadership vacuum left by last month's departure of co-founder Travis Kalanick and restore confidence in the business after months of controversy. Kalanick was ousted under pressure from some of the company's major investors.



Immelt, 61, said last month he was stepping down as chairman and CEO of GE after a tumultuous 16-year tenure.



