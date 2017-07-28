JetSmarter Discusses Recent Trends in Commercial Airlines Boosting Private Flights

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2017 / Nearly every news outlet mentions a new rule, regulation, or inefficiency plaguing commercial airline corporations across the globe. Between images of passengers being dragged from their seats, an announcement that laptops will be banned on trans-Atlantic flights, and thousands of late and canceled flights; travelers are looking for more desirable alternatives.

JetSmarter's Founder and CEO, Sergey Petrossov, recently presented his thoughts on these and other topics.

JetSmarter is a private air travel service that eliminates the problems encountered when flying commercially. Whether chartering a private plane or sharing a shuttle ride, this revolutionary company flies' clients to their destination faster and with far less difficulty. According to a recent Forbes article, passengers using companies like JetSmarter can cut their travel time by 50% and reduce issues with customs and immigrations. In fact, a Jet Advisor's Time Savings Study revealed that business travelers save 7.5 hours when traveling on a private, roundtrip route from New York City to Chicago.

" JetSmarter is more than a time-saver," Petrossov explained. "My company provides, not only the necessities that commercial airlines have eliminated, but the luxuries that they never had."

Take the laptop ban, for instance, and imagine the substantial downtime flying from New York City to London for C-Suite fliers. Fearing they will no longer be able to work productively while on the move, these passengers are quickly turning to JetSmarter - the fastest growing private jet company in the world. Today's luxury adventurers and business leaders can enjoy not only their laptops, but gourmet meals, curated lifestyle experiences, and meaningful networking opportunities.

"However, there is something even more important than our superior amenities." says Petrossov, "Unlike our commercial counterparts, we can handle the growth poised to hit the airline market over the next decade."

Flightstats revealed that every day, 700 commercial flights are canceled globally, with nearly 500,000 flights delayed each month because airlines cannot handle the increase in air passenger traffic. While U.S. travelers were losing $8.5 billion to delays and cancellations, JetSmarter created a system that delivers savvy fliers to their destinations without lost time, mishandled bags, or disrupted plans. Reliability and luxury is a winning combination fueling the growth in private aviation.

Fort Lauderdale-based JetSmarter has transformed air travel for adventurers and moguls alike. Members of SMART and SOPHISTICATED plans can create on-demand private charter flights or reserve seats on one of 45+ scheduled shuttle routes to inspire their lifestyles and meet their business commitments. With the company's advanced mobile technology, luxury flights are just a finger tap away. JetSmarter is in a unique position to take advantage of the issues afflicting commercial airlines and allow leaders of today to fly in comfort.

JetSmarter may offer a number of programs including whole aircraft charters and Public Charters. For whole aircraft charters, JetSmarter will act solely as your agent in arranging the flight. For Public Charter operations, JetSmarter will act as principal in buying and reselling the air transportation. Seats obtained under the Public Charter Program are subject to the Public Charter rules contained in 14 CFR 380. JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers.

