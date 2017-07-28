SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 07/28/17 -- Australian beauty brand CANVAS carries a broad range of products that have been meticulously curated based on 'Aromatherapy Intelligence'.

CANVAS products are made from generous proportions of the highest grade of organically grown natural ingredients, which are sourced from around the world. The entire range is also free from commonly used 'skin care' chemicals such as parabens, sulfates and propylene glycol.

With more than 40 years of experience in formulating skincare products, Margaret Smith, Chief Formulator at CANVAS, uses research as the base for all CANVAS' products. She explained, "During my many years of working in the beauty industry, I found lots of herbal ingredients from rare plant species, which have tremendous beneficial effects on the human skin. I decided to formulate a beauty brand that leverages on these natural healing powers via 'Aromatherapy Intelligence'. Currently, CANVAS offers organic beauty solutions in the aromatherapy, skincare and body care segments."

Aromatherapy

With an extensive range of more than fifty oils, consisting of pure essential-, carrier- and body oils, CANVAS provides a natural aromatherapy solution to attentively care for the body and mind. CANVAS oils that contain over 95% organic ingredients, have also been certified by the Australian Certified Organic (ACO), a governing body in Australia. Each oil also has its own function and healing powers and as a result, the special formulations can help to address certain symptoms.

Some CANVAS products also have a certification by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to ensure the highest quality of the content.

Skincare

The CANVAS skincare range has been carefully formulated through 'Aromatherapy Intelligence'. The tiny particles of pure essential oils and herbal extracts which are evident in the skincare range can effectively penetrate into the various skin layers, to deliver the powerful beauty action from the inside out, nourishing the body and soul. With the different series available, CANVAS offers skincare solutions for various skin conditions, ranging from anti-aging to brightening.

Body Care

With various body care products, CANVAS offers organic solutions for cleansing, treating and nourishing purposes. The different blends of natural herbs help to restore the original beauty of the skin.

