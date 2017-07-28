

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Friday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders rose 14 percent to 1.174 billion Swiss francs from 1.034 billion francs last year, and earnings per share rose to 0.31 franc from 0.27 franc last year.



Profit before tax was 1.502 billion and adjusted profit before tax was 1.675 billion francs, were both broadly unchanged.



Total Operating income for the second quarter down 2 percent to 7.269 billion francs from last year's 7.404 billion francs.



Quarterly net interest income, however, up 22 percent to 1.417 billion francs from 1,164 billion francs.



In the second quarter, UBS successfully raised $325 million for the Rise Fund, a unique private equity impact investment that is committed to achieving social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.



UBS's fully applied CET1 capital increased by CHF 0.6 billion to CHF 31.9 billion, mainly as a result of profits in the quarter.



The company reported fully applied CET1 capital ratio of 13.5%, a CET1 leverage ratio of 3.7% and total loss-absorbing capacity of CHF 74 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX