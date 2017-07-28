

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Agile's regulatory catalyst for this year; AstraZeneca's disappointing results from MYSTIC trial; Tetraphase's stock offering and VBI Vaccines' positive interim data from its preventative cytomegalovirus vaccine study.



Agile Therapeutics Inc.'s (AGRX) New Drug Application for Twirla, an investigational low-dose combined hormonal contraceptive patch, has been accepted for review by the FDA - with a decision date set for December 26, 2017.



Twirla was turned down by the FDA in 2013. Will second time prove the charm for Twirla?



AGRX closed Thursday's trading at $4.60, down 3.56%.



Amgen's (AMGN) supplemental Biologics License Application for Repatha to include data on reducing risk of cardiovascular events has been accepted for priority review by the FDA - with a decision date set for December 2, 2017.



Repatha is indicated for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), or patients with atherosclerotic heart disease who require additional lowering of LDL-cholesterol.



A second application seeking to expand the lipid-lowering indication of Repatha to include additional patient populations studied has also been accepted by the FDA.



The drug received its first approval in August 2015. The global sales of Repatha totaled $141 million in 2016 - its first full year in market.



AMGN closed Thursday's trading at $172.15, down 2.13%.



Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) took a beating on Thursday, following disappointing results from its checkpoint inhibitor combo trial, dubbed MYSTIC.



The MYSTIC trial, which is a phase III study, evaluated Imfinzi monotherapy or Imfinzi in combination with investigational Tremelimumab versus platinum-based standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in previously-untreated patients with metastatic (Stage IV) 1st-line non-small cell lung cancer.



Imfinzi and Tremelimumab both belong to a class of drugs known as checkpoint-inhibitors. Imfinzi was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma as recently as May of this year. Tremelimumab is an investigational drug, and it was licensed from Pfizer in 2011.



According to the study results, Imfinzi plus Tremelimumab combination did not meet a primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy. Also, as a secondary endpoint, although not formally tested, Imfinzi monotherapy would not have met a pre-specified threshold of PFS benefit over SoC, noted the Company.



However, the trial continues as planned to assess the additional primary endpoints of overall survival for Imfinzi monotherapy and for the Imfinzi plus Tremelimumab combination.



AZN closed Thursday's trading at $28.88, down 14.91%.



Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) has offered to sell 10 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $6.50 per share.



The gross proceeds to Tetraphase from this offering are expected to be $65.0 million. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions as the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about August 2, 2017.



TTPH closed Thursday's trading at $6.96, down 11.68%.



Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has a couple of catalysts to watch out for in the coming months.



-- The Company plans to submit its biologics license application for Burosumab for the treatment of pediatric and adult X-Linked Hypophosphatemia in August 2017. -- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected to render its opinion on conditional marketing application for Burosumab for pediatric X-Linked Hypophosphatemia around the end of 2017. -- The FDA decision on Vestronidase alfa for mucopolysaccharidosis type VII, an extremely rare, inherited condition caused by a deficiency of an enzyme called beta-glucuronidase, is expected on November 16, 2017. The CHMP opinion on Vestronidase alfa is expected in the first half of 2018. -- Data from the pivotal phase III study of Aceneuramic Acid Extended Release in GNE myopathy are expected in the second half of 2017.



RARE closed Thursday's trading at $67.74, down 4.36%.



VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)(VBV.TO) on Thursday announced positive results from a planned, interim data read-out from a Phase 1 study of its preventative cytomegalovirus vaccine.



Commenting on the results, Jeff Baxter, president and CEO of VBI said, 'This pre-planned interim read-out has provided us with an excellent early look at the safety and immunogenicity of our CMV vaccine candidate. The safety and tolerability data is critical, as this is the first-in-humans clinical study with a candidate generated from our enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) technology'.



The most advanced clinical program of the Company is Sci-B-Vac, its third-generation hepatitis B vaccine. Enrollment in phase III program of Sci-B-Vac is set to begin in the second half of 2017.



VBIV closed Thursday's trading at $4.73, up 2.60%.



