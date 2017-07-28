

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to more than a 5-week high of 114.21 against the Swiss franc and a 3-day high of 145.01 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 115.29 and 145.35, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 129.55 and 110.92 from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.91 and 111.27, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 112.00 against the franc, 141.00 against the pound, 127.00 against the euro and 108.00 against the greenback.



