

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc fell to more than a 2-1/2-year low of 1.1362 against the euro and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.2717 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1267 and 1.2606, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc dropped to nearly a 5-week low of 0.9721 and more than a 5-week low of 114.21 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9649 and 115.29, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.14 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 0.99 against the greenback and 112.00 against the yen.



