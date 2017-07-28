

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.7953 against the U.S. dollar and 1.4685 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7967 and 1.4652, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie edged down to 88.37 from yesterday's closing value of 88.64.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.77 against the greenback, 1.48 against the euro and 87.00 against the yen.



