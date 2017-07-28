

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first-half of 2017 was 899 million Swiss francs, compared to a net loss of 132 million francs last year.



Tidjane Thiam, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse, said, 'We are now midway through the execution of our three-year strategic plan and our strategy is working: we are making good progress against our key objectives.'



Reported pre-tax income for the first-half was 1.3 billion francs, compared to a pre-tax loss of 285 million francs in the previous year.



Adjusted net revenues of 10.7 billion francs up 9% year on year.



The company noted that overall cost program is on track to achieve less than 18.5 billion francs of costs in 2017, after the company had 9.1 billion francs of costs in the first-half of 2017.



The company expects current low levels of volatility, geopolitical concerns and periods of low client activity to continue to impact more market dependent activities. Wealth management has a more predictable earnings contribution, beyond the traditional and expected seasonality of the third quarter. Therefore, it believes it will continues to benefit from the long-term tail winds underpinning this attractive area of financial services.



'we expect market activity to be influenced by normal seasonality in the third quarter, but we believe our pipeline will remain strong for the balance of the year,'the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX