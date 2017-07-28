

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 2.396 billion euros, down 6.4% from last year's 2.56 billion euros.



Excluding one-off items, attributable net income was 2.57 billion euros, up 17.2%.



Pre-tax income dropped 1.8 percent to 3.46 billion euros. It was up sharply by 18.1% for the operating divisions.



Operating income was down 6.9% from last year to 3.21 billion euros. It was up by 16.4% for the operating divisions.



In the quarter, revenues totaled 10.94 billion euros, down 3.4% from 11.32 billion euros a year ago.



The decrease reflected the absence of prior year's exceptional capital gain of 597 million euros from the sale of Visa Europe shares. The latest quarter included a 85 million euros capital gain from the sale of Euronext shares.



The revenues of the operating divisions grew 2.5%. The company noted that they were down slightly by 0.3% at Domestic Markets due to the low interest rate environment, despite good business development, and rose significantly by 3.2% at International Financial Services and by 4.6% at CIB.



Further, the company said it is actively implementing the 2020 transformation plan, an ambitious programme of new customer experience, digital transformation and operating efficiency.



Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafé said, 'The revenues of the operating divisions were up thanks to the good business drive and operating expenses were down as a result of the implementation of the transformation plan. The cost of risk is under control and was down significantly. The Group's balance sheet is very solid and the increase in the fully loaded Basel 3 common equity Tier 1 ratio to 11.7% testifies to this.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX