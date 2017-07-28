

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS AG (UBS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to CHF1.17 billion, or CHF0.31 per share. This was up from CHF1.03 billion, or CHF0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



UBS AG earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): CHF1.17 Bln. vs. CHF1.03 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -EPS (Q2): CHF0.31 vs. CHF0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX