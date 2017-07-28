

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.7470 against the U.S. dollar, 82.97 against the yen and 1.5642 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7486, 83.29 and 1.5593, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to 1.0661 from an early 4-day high of 1.0618.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.72 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX