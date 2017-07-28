

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish financial services firm Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A (BBVA) reported that its net attributable profit for the first half of 2017 was 2.306 billion euros, an increase of 25.9% from last year, reflecting the good performance of more recurring revenues and the heading of other operating income and expenses, together with the control of operating expenses and a reduction in impairment losses on financial assets.



Operating income grew to 6.407 billion euros from 5.901 billion euros in the prior year.



Net interest income was 8.803 billion euros up from 8.365 billion euros last year.



