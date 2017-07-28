Foralumab (NI-0401) is a unique oral therapy that stimulates the gut immune system and provides an anti-inflammatory therapeutic effect in autoimmune diseases without immune suppression

Positive therapeutic effects of foralumab were consistently demonstrated in pre-clinical studies conducted by Prof. Kevan Herold (Yale University) and Prof. Howard Weiner (Harvard University)

Oral efficacy in humanized mouse models with foralumab is a major milestone and a potential breakthrough for treatment of NASH and autoimmune diseases

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (AIM:TILS, the "Company"), the clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces publication of a research article in a prestigious journal, Clinical Immunology, entitled: "Oral treatment with foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, prevents skin xenograft rejection in humanized mice"1. This is the first-ever published report demonstrating the potential of oral therapy with foralumab (NI-0401) for inflammatory diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Tiziana's foralumab is the only fully human engineered anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development to date.

"Until recently it has been generally accepted that despite the convenience and appeal of oral therapies, immunotherapies could not be administered orally because they would be degraded and inactivated by the harsh conditions in the gastrointestinal tract," commented Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of Tiziana Life Sciences, "New data demonstrating oral efficacy in animals with foralumab is a major milestone and opens a novel avenue for the treatment of NASH and autoimmune diseases with fully human mAbs."

"Oral administration with biologics such as mAbs is a potential game changer for immunotherapies enhancing drug safety while potentiating immunomodulation to provide clinical responses," said Kunwar Shailubhai, CEO and CSO of Tiziana Life Sciences. "Data reported in this study demonstrate that our proprietary approach of oral immunotherapy may have potential to be translated in human clinical studies as well."

Foralumab, a long half-life therapeutic mAb candidate, with high affinity and potency for CD3 epsilon, has shown consistent efficacy via oral administration in pre-clinical studies conducted by Prof. Kevan Herold, a member of Tiziana's Scientific Advisory Board, at Yale University. "This study demonstrates that oral administration works consistently in our pre-clinical models with human immune cells. This suggests that oral CD3-specific mAb has the potential for treating NASH, diabetes, and other immune-mediated diseases in humans an entirely novel approach for the treatment of currently unmet needs," commented Prof. Kevan Herold.

Further animal studies conducted by a member of Tiziana's Scientific Advisory Board, Prof. Howard Weiner, in his laboratory at the Harvard University further supports the potential of oral treatment with foralumab for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in humans. "Our data suggest that oral treatment with anti-CD3 mAb induces an anti-inflammatory response through induction of regulatory T cells (Tregs)," noted Prof. Weiner, "This proof of concept of foralumab in humanized mice demonstrates that this approach could be used successfully in humans as well."

Dr. Ilan Yaron, Director of the Department of Medicine at Hebrew University Hadassah Medical Center, Israel and Chief Medical Officer of Tiziana Life Sciences, added: "Oral immunotherapy using foralumab opens a whole new era in the treatment of immune-mediated disorders. This drug has a potential for immune modulation without generalized immune suppression, making it a novel therapeutic approach for various indications. Tiziana is currently preparing clinical trials to show the efficacy of foralumab in patients, and our first study will determine the safety and efficacy of foralumab in patients with NASH and type 2 diabetes. Foralumab could potentially be an ideal option for patients with NASH in all stages of disease progression, as it targets a pathogenic mechanism which is common to all disease stages."

References

1: Oral treatment with foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, prevents skin xenograft rejection in humanized mice.Ogura M1, Deng S1, Preston-Hurlburt P1, Ogura H1, Shailubhai K2, Kuhn C3, Weiner HL3, Herold KC4. Clin Immunol. 2017 Jul 21. pii: S1521-6616(17)30342-X. doi: 10.1016/j.clim.2017.07.005. [Epub ahead of print]

About NASH

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the causes of fatty liver, which occurs when fat is deposited (steatosis) in the liver due not related to alcohol use. It affects 30% of the western world population. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a severe type of NAFLD. NASH occurs when the accumulation of liver fat is accompanied by inflammation and cellular damage. The inflammation can lead to fibrosis (scarring) of the liver and eventually progress to cirrhosis, portal hypertension, liver cancer and liver failure. According to a market research report Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market 2015-2025 published by iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc., the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market is estimated to reach USD 19.5 Billion in 2025, expanding at a current annual growth rate of 10.0% from 2016 to 2025. Currently there is no approved therapy for NASH.

About Kevan Herold, MD

Dr. Kevan Herold is Professor of Immunobiology and of Medicine (Endocrinology) as well as Deputy Director, Yale Center for Clinical Investigation, Director of the Yale Diabetes Center and the TrialNet Center at Yale. His investigative work has focused on developing new ways to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases, using novel translational immunologic strategies. He is a leader particularly in the field of type 1 diabetes and had led several investigative trials for prevention and treatment. He is involved with national and international consortia that are developing new treatments for diabetes and other immune system disorders. His laboratory studies focus on understandings the mechanisms of autoimmune disease and the treatments that are being developed. His clinical interests are as an endocrinologist who specialises in management and treatment of diabetes.

About Howard L. Weiner, MD

Howard L. Weiner is the Robert L. Kroc Professor of Neurology at the Harvard Medical School, Director and Founder of the Partners Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Center and Co-Director of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham Women's Hospital in Boston. He has pioneered immunotherapy in MS and has investigated immune mechanisms in nervous system diseases including MS, Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, stroke and brain tumours. He has also pioneered the investigation of the mucosal immune system for the treatment of autoimmune and other diseases and the use of anti-CD3 to induce regulatory T cells for the treatment of these diseases.

About Ilan Yaron, MD

Prof. Ilan Yaron is the Director of the Department of Medicine at the Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem Israel and served as the Vice Dean of the Hebrew University-Hadassah Medical School. He has pioneered the development of oral immunotherapy for NASH, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel diseases. He developed several products which target the immune system of the gastrointestinal tract as a mean for alleviating immune-mediated disorders without the need for immunosuppression. He holds over 50 patents for discoveries based on his research mainly in oral immunotherapy and mucosal immunology. His clinical interests are in the management of NASH and diabetes by targeting the inflammation-associated with these diseases by using products with high safety profile enabling their chronic use. He is involved in multiple clinical trials using oral immunotherapy-based compounds.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules that treat human disease in oncology and immunology.

The Company is focused on its lead compound, milciclib, a molecule which blocks the action of specific enzymes called cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) involved in cell division as well as a number of other protein kinases. Milciclib is currently completing phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy and has filed an IND to enroll patients in an exploratory trial in Hepatic Cellular Carcinoma (HCC).

The Company is also in clinical development of foralumab. Foralumab is the only fully human engineered anti-human CD3 antibody in clinical development. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable.

For more information go to http://www.tizianalifesciences.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727006743/en/

