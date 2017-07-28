UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date: 28 July 2017

Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend for 2017

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its second interim dividend payment for 2017, in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.

Ex-Dividend Date - 10 August 2017

Record Date - 11 August 2017

Pay Date - 31 August 2017

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745323