PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, July 27

Date: 28 July 2017
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend for 2017

UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its second interim dividend payment for 2017, in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.

Ex-Dividend Date - 10 August 2017
Record Date - 11 August 2017
Pay Date - 31 August 2017

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745323


