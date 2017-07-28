UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, July 27
Date: 28 July 2017
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Second Interim Dividend for 2017
UK Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces its second interim dividend payment for 2017, in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, of 0.92 pence per share as per the schedule below.
Ex-Dividend Date - 10 August 2017
Record Date - 11 August 2017
Pay Date - 31 August 2017
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745323