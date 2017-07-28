WMC Retail Partners Plc - Secured Convertible Loan Stock Issue

WMC-Retail Partners Plc

("the Company")

Secured Convertible Loan Stock: Issue

28 July 2017

Further to the Company's announcement on 5 October 2016 and the General Meeting held on 21 October 2016 (the "GM"), the Company announces that its board has approved the issue of the remaining £100,000 of the Secured Convertible Loan Stock (the "Loan Stock") to the DLMI Company, a company in which Michael Chadwick is a director and shareholder. Accordingly, the Company has now issued the full amount of the Loan Stock for which it sought authorities at the GM, being £500,000. The proceeds of the Loan Stock will be used to provide additional working capital.

The directors had received authority from shareholders at the GM to issue the additional Loan Stock and to disapply the statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue.

For further information, please contact:

WMC Retail Partners Plc

Ken Riley, Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0)1952 242019

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Corporate Adviser)

Colin Aaronson/Harrison Clarke/Daniel Bush Tel: +44 (0)207 383 5100

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.