

France's economic growth stabilized in the second quarter, first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the first quarter and in line with expectations.



On the expenditure-side, household spending growth improved to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent. Likewise, government spending climbed 0.4 percent, following a 0.3 percent rise a quarter ago.



Gross fixed capital formation grew at a slower pace of 0.5 percent after expanding 1.4 percent.



At the same time, exports rebounded 3.1 percent, following a 0.7 percent drop. Meanwhile, growth in imports eased to 0.2 percent from 1.2 percent.



The foreign trade balance contributed positively to GDP growth by +0.8 points. Conversely, changes in inventories contributed negatively by 0.6 points.



