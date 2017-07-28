

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.4691 against the euro and a 4-day low of 88.33 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4652 and 88.64, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie dropped to 1.2567 and 1.0014 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2551 and 0.9998, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.48 against the euro, 87.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the greenback and 1.01 against the aussie.



