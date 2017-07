SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - GRUPO SANTANDER reported that its second-quarter attributable profit to the Group, Ex-Popular, was 1.74 billion euros compared to 1.28 billion euros, prior year. EPS was 0.112 euros compared to 0.083 euros. Underlying EPS was 0.112 euros compared to 0.100 euros.



Second-quarter net interest income was 8.50 billion euros compared to 7.57 billion euros, last year.



