

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported that its net income for the first-half of 2017 was 2.416 billion euros, up 54.2% from last year. Net income, Group share totaled 2.379 billion euros or 8.77 euros per share compared to 5.51 euros per share in the first half of 2016.



Group revenues were 29.537 billion euros up 17.3% from the prior year. Excluding the impact of the AVTOVAZ consolidation, Group revenues increased 12.2% to 28.246 billion euros. It was up 11.3% at constant exchange rates.



For 2017, Groupe Renault continues to expect increase Group revenues, beyond the impact of AVTOVAZ at constant exchange rates; increase Group operating profit in euros; and generate a positive automotive operational free cash flow.



